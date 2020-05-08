CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.87. CCOM Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 12,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

