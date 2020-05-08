CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Trading Up 7.2% on Earnings Beat

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $40.89, approximately 2,187,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,088,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.
The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.
About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
