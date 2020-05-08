Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $6.91. Cars.com shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 6,319,815 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $6,474,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $301.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

