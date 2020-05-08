CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $278,779.32 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $278,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,282,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,615.24.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $271,215.54.

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $247,923.90.

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarGurus by 941.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

