Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $704.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 241,271 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

