Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

TSE CPX opened at C$25.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

