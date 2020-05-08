Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CCBG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.95. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $102,243. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

