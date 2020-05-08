Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Up 5.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) were up 5.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.50, approximately 501,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 470,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 519.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

