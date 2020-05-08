Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 238,177 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9,073.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,177 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

