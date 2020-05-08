Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,860 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 119,027 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

