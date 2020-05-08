Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorp traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.07, 2,013,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,049,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.
In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,447 shares of company stock worth $848,841. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.
About Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
