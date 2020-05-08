Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorp traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.07, 2,013,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,049,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,447 shares of company stock worth $848,841. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

About Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.