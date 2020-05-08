Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCMP. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

