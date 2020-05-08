BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.42% from the stock’s current price.

ESTA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $4,185,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.