Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRKR. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $39.79 on Friday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 27.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bruker by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bruker by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 285,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 543,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

