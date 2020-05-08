Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $39.00 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

