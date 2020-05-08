Brokers Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

