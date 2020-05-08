Brokers Issue Forecasts for XPO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NYSE XPO opened at $66.18 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

