Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $82.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.49 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $105.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $408.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.71 million to $468.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $449.42 million, with estimates ranging from $421.83 million to $497.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of HCCI opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.1% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

