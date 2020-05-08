Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

