Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $367.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

