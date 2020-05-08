Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE CMC opened at $16.11 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.