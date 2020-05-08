Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $102.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

