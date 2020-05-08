Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $159,629,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

