Brinker Capital Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,917 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 83.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,434 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,531 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 207.5% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,963 shares of company stock worth $6,289,744 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.