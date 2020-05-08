Brinker Capital Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $64.00 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,817 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.