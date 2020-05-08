Brinker Capital Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

