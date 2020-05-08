Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 13,130 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of MSG Networks worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in MSG Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $660.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

