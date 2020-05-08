Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions traded as low as $112.34 and last traded at $112.61, 1,138,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 584,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.70.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,454.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $50,618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $70,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,503,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

