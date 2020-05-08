Brian Lillie Sells 3,500 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

