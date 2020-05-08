Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,621,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,788,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $64,525.55.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $157,900.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.50. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Yext’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after buying an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Yext by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

