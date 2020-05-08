Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.