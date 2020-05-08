Bottomline Technologies Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bottomline Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

EPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.