Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 353.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 893,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

