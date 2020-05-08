Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $5.13. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

