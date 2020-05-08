Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Position Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.54.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,038 shares of company stock valued at $46,436,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $477.36 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $498.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

