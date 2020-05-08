BMO Capital Markets Cuts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $23.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GBNXF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wood & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

