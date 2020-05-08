Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $280.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

