Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $13.00 at MKM Partners

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

BLMN opened at $9.88 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of $838.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

