Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Block One Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12, 6,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Block One Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)

Block One Capital Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage, growth capital, debt and equity investing. The firm does not invest in distressed situations, turnarounds, and seed investments in start-ups. The firm only seeks minority stakes. The firm typically invests in the following sectors: wellness and healthcare; business services and logistics; education and training; and emerging technologies.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Block One Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block One Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.