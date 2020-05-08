BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.00 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $9,772,325. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after buying an additional 296,401 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 107,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

