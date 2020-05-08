BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $9,772,325 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

