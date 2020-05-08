Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.95 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), 91,637 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.75 ($1.34).

Separately, FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

