BidaskClub Upgrades Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Strong-Buy

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Chromadex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $318.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

