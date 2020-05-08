BidaskClub Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Strong Sell

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.
COLB stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 111,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
