BidaskClub Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Strong Sell

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 111,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.