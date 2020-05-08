BidaskClub Lowers Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Buy

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of AMSF opened at $60.02 on Friday. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amerisafe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.