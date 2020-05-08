BidaskClub Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Strong Sell

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $320.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $125,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 51.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

