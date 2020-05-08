BidaskClub Downgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Strong Sell

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Busey by 28.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Busey by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

