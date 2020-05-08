BidaskClub Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Hold

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,127,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

