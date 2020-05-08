BidaskClub Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Sell

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CLBK stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,650 shares of company stock worth $350,322. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

