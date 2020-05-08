BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.27

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.27 and traded as low as $30.58. BHP Group shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 6,332,297 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$36.27.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$41.63 ($29.52) per share, with a total value of A$83,260.00 ($59,049.65).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

